Widespread power outage leaves more than 8,200 Vernon residents in the dark

Thousands of Vernon residents were getting ready for work in the dark Thursday morning.

A widespread power outage impacting more than 8,200 B.C. Hydro customers began just before 6:30 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., B.C. Hydro crews were on site attempting to fix the issue.

However, the utility is not providing any estimate on when power might be restored.

The outage is impacting residents in the Okanagan Landing, Commonage and Bella Vista areas as well as the southwest part of downtown.

More to come…

