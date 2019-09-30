Canada
September 30, 2019 7:46 pm
Updated: September 30, 2019 8:02 pm

Thousands left without power in Kelowna

Thousands of people have been left without power in Kelowna.

FortisBC said the outage was due to a motor vehicle accident, and that it’s working with RCMP to assess the situation.

The outage happened around 4 p.m. and included pockets of downtown Kelowna, Pandosy, East Kelowna and Rutland.

Approximately 15,000 customers appeared to be affected according to Fortis BC’s website.

The power outage is causing substantial traffic delays along Harvey Avenue.

