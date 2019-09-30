Thousands left without power in Kelowna

Thousands of people have been left without power in Kelowna.

FortisBC said the outage was due to a motor vehicle accident, and that it’s working with RCMP to assess the situation.

Really bad news but we will not be on the air tonight here @GlobalOkanagan due to major power outage. We are hearing maybe for the late news… — Doris Bregolisse (@Global_Doris) September 30, 2019

The outage happened around 4 p.m. and included pockets of downtown Kelowna, Pandosy, East Kelowna and Rutland.

Approximately 15,000 customers appeared to be affected according to Fortis BC’s website.

The power outage is causing substantial traffic delays along Harvey Avenue.