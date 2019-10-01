Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto, city hits record breaking temperatures

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of southern Ontario, including Toronto as the city hit record breaking temperatures on Tuesday.

“Severe thunderstorms with local damaging wind gusts possible this afternoon and early evening,” Environment Canada wrote in the alert issued early Tuesday afternoon.

The agency said the thunderstorms will likely move through portions of the GTA late in the afternoon bringing damaging winds as well as torrential downpours, lightening and hail.

“Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front in areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay by early afternoon. These storms are then expected to track southeastward across southern Ontario during the afternoon and early evening hours,” Environment Canada said.

It’s a record breaking 30.7C in Toronto right now. Oh and the Humidex is 39. — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) October 1, 2019

Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the temperature reached 31.8 C in Toronto on Tuesday, which makes it the hottest day in October on record.

“The humidex also reached an incredible 39 C which makes it one of the most humid days ever recorded in October.

“Unfortunately this is a one day event,” Farnell said, adding the temperature will feel almost 20 C cooler on Wednesday.

“Much cooler weather will last through the weekend and into early next week,” he said. “I still think there will be more sunny mild days this month but nothing like what we have outside today.”

Potential record breaking heat today and a severe thunderstorm watch for later this afternoon. Sure doesnt feel like October. pic.twitter.com/uzkYu17N4X — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) October 1, 2019