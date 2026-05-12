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Weather

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes off coast of northern B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2026 7:57 pm
1 min read
Balance Rock is silhouetted at dusk in Skidegate, B.C., on Haida Gwaii, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Balance Rock is silhouetted at dusk in Skidegate, B.C., on Haida Gwaii, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of northern B.C. and was lightly felt in the villages Port Clements and Masset on the east side of Haida Gwaii.

Earthquakes Canada says it struck around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday at a depth of nearly 10 kilometres.

It says the quake hit about 31 kilometres from Daajing Giids, another village on the archipelago of the Haida Gwaii.

Click to play video: 'Great BC ShakeOut Earthquake Drill'
Great BC ShakeOut Earthquake Drill

The agency says that despite it being felt in some locations, there were no reports of damage and none are expected.

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Earthquakes Canada says no tsunami was expected.

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It comes after a 4.1 quake struck off the west coast of Haida Gwaii, about 52 kilometres from Daajing Giids, on Sunday.

The agency says earthquakes between a magnitude of 3.5 and 5.4 are often felt, but rarely cause damage.

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