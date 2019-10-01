Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Peterborough, Kawarthas, Northumberland County

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Central Ontario on Tuesday.

The bulletin posted at 10:49 a.m. states severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Environment Canada warns that torrential downpours, frequent lightning, hail and the risk of an isolated tornado are possible.

The areas impacted include Peterborough, Peterborough County, the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

“Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front in areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay by early afternoon,” the bulletin states. “These storms are then expected to track southeastward across southern Ontario during the afternoon and early evening hours. The storms will likely move through the GTA late this afternoon.”

