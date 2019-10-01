Weather
October 1, 2019 12:52 pm

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kingston, Brockville, Belleville regions

By Online Reporter  Global News

Thunderstorms may be on their way to the Kingston, Brockville and Belleville regions, according to Environment Canada.

Courtesy of Sean Allair
A A

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watch for much of southeastern Ontario, including the Kingston, Brockville and Belleville regions.

The weather agency calls for scattered thunderstorms to develop in the Lake Huron and Georgian bay area early Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Peterborough, Kawarthas, Northumberland County

These storms are meant to travel across southern Ontario during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Environment Canada says the storms could bring along with them damaging winds, torrential downpours, frequent lightning and hail.

The weather authority is also warning of the risk for an isolated tornado.

WATCH: (June 22, 2018) What to do in case of a tornado

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
belleville thunderstorms
Belleville weather
Brockville thunderstorms
Brockville weather
Environment Canada
Environment Canada weather alert
kingston weather
Thunderstorms
thunderstorms kingston

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.