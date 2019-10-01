Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kingston, Brockville, Belleville regions

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watch for much of southeastern Ontario, including the Kingston, Brockville and Belleville regions.

The weather agency calls for scattered thunderstorms to develop in the Lake Huron and Georgian bay area early Tuesday afternoon.

These storms are meant to travel across southern Ontario during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Environment Canada says the storms could bring along with them damaging winds, torrential downpours, frequent lightning and hail.

The weather authority is also warning of the risk for an isolated tornado.

