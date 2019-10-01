Pair ram stolen vehicle into cop car, say Winnipeg police

Two Winnipeggers are facing charges after ramming a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser early Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident took place around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

When the police cruiser’s emergency lights turned on, the driver of the car reversed into the cruiser before driving forward and hitting it again.

READ MORE: Security camera footage shows Winnipeg police cruiser crash into van

The two people in the car tried to escape through a yard but were arrested by police with the help of a K9 unit.

The vehicle had been reported stolen overnight from a Charleswood garage.

Dylan Sidney Strykiwsky, 25, is charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, operating a conveyance while prohibited, and three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

The other suspect, a 23-year-old woman, was charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000 and released on a promise to appear.

Two individuals have been arrested after ramming into a cruiser car with a stolen vehicle. The driver fled on foot, a responding K9 unit tracked & located the driver who was hiding. The stolen vehicle had been taken from the west Charleswood area. https://t.co/19dj6J60gB — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 1, 2019

WATCH: Caught on camera: Car slams into Winnipeg police cruiser

