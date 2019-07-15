Security camera footage shows Winnipeg police cruiser crash into van

Manitoba’s police watchdog has been advised about a crash involving a police cruiser that sent six to hospital including two officers over the weekend.

The crash, which happened at the corner of Salter Street and Aberdeen Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, was captured by a security camera and the footage has been widely shared online.

The footage appears to show a marked cruiser heading west on Aberdeen Avenue go through a stop sign at the intersection before hitting a minivan that had been south on Salter Street.

The van flip onto its side following the crash and slides through the intersection.

Four occupants of the van and the two officers in the cruiser were all taken to hospital where they were treated and released.

On Monday, police said the cruiser car had been responding to reports of a suspicious man in the area at the time of the crash.

The intersection was closed to traffic until early Sunday morning while officers conducted a forensic analysis of the crash scene.

Police say the Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province, has been advised of the crash.

