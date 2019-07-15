‘Agitated man’ with blood on him, carrying weapon, dies in custody, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a man in his 30s died Sunday after being arrested by officers.

Const. Rob Carver said officers were called to the scene on Sunday at about 4 p.m. on Flora Avenue near Parr Street and found an “agitated man” who had blood on him and appeared to be carrying a weapon.

Police chased the man briefly and arrested him, said Carver.

He then became unresponsive, said Carver, and paramedics were called to transport the man to hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at hospital.

Carver said because there was police involvement, the Independent Investigation Unit will be reviewing the case. The IIU is expected to release more information later Monday.

