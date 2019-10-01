OPP seeking tips, wanted parolee known to frequent Ottawa area

The Ontario Provincial Police Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted for allegedly breaching the conditions of his release.

Police say Omar Jouma, 21, is known to frequent the Ottawa area.

According to Det. Sgt. Steve Sermet of the R.O.P.E. squad, Jouma was released on the condition that he stay with his family in the Nepean area until the end of his sentence in January 2020.

Sermet says Jouma has allegedly not returned home for several days and as a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is described as a Middle Eastern male, 5-9 and 144 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Jouma is serving a two-year sentence for drug-related offences.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have had contact with Jouma or who may have information on where me might be to call the R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by calling 9-1-1.

