September 30, 2019 9:49 am

Firefighters battle early morning blaze in rural west Ottawa

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Ottawa firefighters say they received calls about the fire around 7:30 a.m.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Ottawa Fire Services say a home has been damaged after an early morning fire near Dunrobin on Monday.

Fire officials say they received several 911 calls at around 7:26 a.m. reporting flames visible from a house in the 3500 block of Woodkilton Road.

A volunteer firefighter who was first to the scene declared a working fire immediately, and firefighters began a defensive attack.

Fire crews report there are no injuries at this time, and an Ottawa fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

No dollar value of the damage caused by the fire has been released, and Ottawa police say Woodkilton Road is closed between Vances and Kinburn side roads. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

