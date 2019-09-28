Canada
Ottawa police officer dies by suicide

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ottawa police say the officer died Friday night.

Ottawa Police say an officer died by suicide Friday night.

The force says it is working to support the officer’s family and members of the force.

Peter Sloly, the incoming police chief, extended his condolences online to the Ottawa Police for what he says is a tragic loss.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says online that his heart goes out to the police officers and civilian staff at Ottawa Police.

The force did not disclose the name of the officer.

The incident comes on the same weekend as the Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Day, which commemorates fallen officers.

