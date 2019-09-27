Thousands hit the streets of Ottawa calling for action on climate change

Thousands of people from across the National Capital Region made their way downtown on Friday to call for governments to do more when it comes to climate change.

The strike in Ottawa is one of many happening across the country including Montreal, Toronto and Halifax.

The movement gained inspiration from 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has made waves across the world calling out governments for not doing enough to curb climate change.

Thunberg was in Montreal on Friday to take part in the climate strike there and to speak with Justin Trudeau.

“It is very moving to see everyone who is so passionate to march and strike,” said Thunberg. “It is a very good day, I would say.”

In Ottawa, two groups of marchers made their way onto Parliament Hill, one beginning in Hull and crossing the bridge to Wellington Street and the other beginning in Confederation Park and making its way down Elgin Street.

The movement has been primarily led by young people who say that governments must do more to combat climate change so they aren’t left with a world damaged beyond repair.

Schools across the city worked to accommodate students who wished to participate in the rallies. Though classes were scheduled to continue at Carleton University, the University of Ottawa and Algonquin College say they have asked faculty to allow students access to what is covered on the day of the rally.

Both public and Catholic secondary and elementary schools say students have a right to participate but regular signout procedures are in effect.

