Montreal climate march expected to draw thousands, snarl traffic downtown

A massive climate rally in downtown Montreal is expected to draw hundreds of thousands to the city’s streets on Friday as students and workers hold walkouts to fight for the environment.

The march against climate change, which begins at 12 p.m. at the Georges-Étienne Cartier statue in Mount-Royal Park, will also be attended by several federal party leaders. Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist who has become a star of the environmental movement, will also join the protest.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault has called for calm ahead of the demonstration.

“We expect a lot of people, especially in Montreal, also in Quebec City,” she said on Thursday. “As with any type of public event of this size, a public gathering of this size, the message that is important to pass is to remain respectful of the rules, to remain peaceful, to remain calm, to remember the reason why we’re meeting.”

The protest is expected to snarl traffic in Montreal, but efforts have been made to ease congestion. Public transit will be free for the day, and commuters in Laval and the city’s south shore will also be able to use public transit free of charge.

“If you are are driving and you’re used to driving downtown, don’t use your car,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante on Thursday. “That is really the message.”

Montreal police advised residents to carefully plan their commute, saying traffic will be hard to get around the downtown core between Berri, Peel, St-Joseph and de la Commune streets.

Ahead of the climate march, several universities and CEGEPs in Montreal have cancelled classes. Included among them are Dawson College and John Abbott College. Concordia University has cancelled classes for the afternoon.

The Commission Scolaire de Montréal – the province’s largest school board – has also cancelled class for elementary and high school students. The Lester B. Pearson School Board says the day is already a designated pedagogical day.

More than 140 climate protests are planned across Canada. The Montreal event is expected to draw a heavy youth presence and organizers estimate up to 300,000 protesters could show up.

