Montreal public transit will be free for the climate change strike Friday

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced on Wednesday that public transit will be free in Montreal, its northern municipalities and the South Shore on Friday as a show of support for the climate march.

“I took the decision to offer free public transit with the STM this Friday September 27, in light of the climate change strike,” Plante tweeted. “We will be waiting for you by our sides for the future of the planet.”

J’ai pris la décision d’offrir le transport collectif gratuit sur le réseau de la @stm_nouvelles ce vendredi 27 septembre à l’occasion de la grève pour le climat. On vous attend à nos côtés pour l’avenir de la planète 🚍🚇🚲🌎💚 (1/2) #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 25, 2019

Friday’s climate change strike will feature the Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, founder of Fridays for Future, the weekly school strike calling for action on climate change.

Plante has also invited Thunberg to Montreal’s City Hall to receive a key to the city following the march on Sept. 27.

The teen activist has previously expressed interest in coming to Quebec and confirmed her attendance to the march on social media earlier this month.

Sept 20 and 27 the World strikes again! Everyone is welcome, everyone is needed. I’ll be in New York 20/9 and in Montreal 27/9. Find or register your local strike at https://t.co/G06WbXNvl1 or local websites. Spread the word! #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/BNI7ZywpsL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 8, 2019

According to many activist groups, around 860 cities around the world have demonstrations planned for Sept. 27.

Many academic institutions across Quebec have announced they will be cancelling classes for students to attend the strike – Concordia University, Dawson College, Cégep du Vieux Montréal and the Commission scolaire de Montreal are among those participating.

The city’s strike, largely hosted by the local environmental activist organization La Planete s’invite will be taking place at the George-Étienne Cartier statue in Mount-Royal park from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Lau and Anne Leclair