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Consumer

Multiple Mercedes-Benz vehicles recalled due to safety malfunction

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 13, 2026 11:22 am
1 min read
Mercedez Benz logo View image in full screen
A Mercedes-Benz vehicle logo is pictured on a car at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
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Transport Canada has announced a recall of 964 Mercedes-Benz vehicles due to a safety malfunction.

The recall states that “on certain vehicles, a software problem could cause the instrument cluster display to go blank while driving.”

As a result, the driver “may not be able to see certain information about the vehicle, including the speedometer, fuel gauge, warning lights and malfunction tell-tales.”

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The manufacturer recall number is 5496804.

The affected vehicles and model years are listed below:

  • Mercedes-Benz C Class, 2024, 2025, 2026
  • Mercedes-Benz CLE Class, 2024, 2025, 2026
  • Mercedes-Benz E Class, 2024, 2o25, 2026
  • Mercedes-Benz GLC Class, 2024, 2025, 2026

The recall also states that Mercedes-Benz will “notify owners by mail” and advises consumers to “take your vehicle to a dealership to update the infotainment control unit software.”

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No injuries have been reported.

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