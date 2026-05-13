Multiple Mercedes-Benz vehicles recalled due to safety malfunction

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Transport Canada has announced a recall of 964 Mercedes-Benz vehicles due to a safety malfunction.

The recall states that “on certain vehicles, a software problem could cause the instrument cluster display to go blank while driving.”

As a result, the driver “may not be able to see certain information about the vehicle, including the speedometer, fuel gauge, warning lights and malfunction tell-tales.”

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The manufacturer recall number is 5496804.

The affected vehicles and model years are listed below:

Mercedes-Benz C Class, 2024, 2025, 2026

Mercedes-Benz CLE Class, 2024, 2025, 2026

Mercedes-Benz E Class, 2024, 2o25, 2026

Mercedes-Benz GLC Class, 2024, 2025, 2026

The recall also states that Mercedes-Benz will “notify owners by mail” and advises consumers to “take your vehicle to a dealership to update the infotainment control unit software.”

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No injuries have been reported.