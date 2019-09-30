2 arrested, drugs and car seized by Ottawa police in Orléans bust
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested and various drugs and a car were seized on Friday as a result of a drug bust in Orléans.
Police say a warrant was executed at a home in 600 block of Jerome Jodoin Drive by the Ottawa Police Service Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Tactical Unit.
READ MORE: Ottawa police officer dies by suicide
Several items related to drug trafficking were seized at the scene, including:
- a cocaine press
- cocaine
- crack cocaine
- Oxycodone pills
- Canadian currency
- US currency
READ MORE: Firefighters battle early morning blaze in rural west Ottawa
Police also seized a 2011 Audi A4 though would not elaborate on why the car was seized when asked if it was potentially stolen or purchased with proceeds of crime.
Bryanna MacKay, 23, and Orfan Hakim, 28, both from Ottawa have been charged with several drug-related offenses. Both appeared in court on Saturday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.