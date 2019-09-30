2 arrested, drugs and car seized by Ottawa police in Orléans bust

Ottawa police say two people have been arrested and various drugs and a car were seized on Friday as a result of a drug bust in Orléans.

Police say a warrant was executed at a home in 600 block of Jerome Jodoin Drive by the Ottawa Police Service Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Tactical Unit.

Several items related to drug trafficking were seized at the scene, including:

a cocaine press

cocaine

crack cocaine

Oxycodone pills

Canadian currency

US currency

Police also seized a 2011 Audi A4 though would not elaborate on why the car was seized when asked if it was potentially stolen or purchased with proceeds of crime.

Bryanna MacKay, 23, and Orfan Hakim, 28, both from Ottawa have been charged with several drug-related offenses. Both appeared in court on Saturday.