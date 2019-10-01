3 stunting charges laid in Pictou County within 26 hours: RCMP

Three drivers were charged with stunting in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County over a span of 26 hours, according to police.

In a news release Tuesday morning, Nova Scotia RCMP said all three incidents happened on Highway 104.

The first incident, according to police, occurred on Sept. 25 at noon, when a 24-year-old New Glasgow man was allegedly clocked at 174 km/h in a 110 km/h zone. Police added that another vehicle was seen travelling 148 km/h and the driver was given a speeding ticket.

The next day at 11:50 p.m., police say a 23-year-old man from Moncton was also allegedly clocked at driving 174 km/h.

Less than two hours later, an 18-year-old Merigomish man was allegedly caught driving 176 km/h. An additional vehicle was seen travelling 166 km/h and was given a speeding ticket, police say.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.