Nova Scotia RCMP charge motorcyclist with stunting after vehicle clocked at 187 km/h

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a motorcyclist from Quebec after they clocked a vehicle travelling at 187 km/h — or 87 km/h over the speed limit.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers patrolling Highway 105 near Baddeck, N.S., noted a motorcycle driving at a very high rate of speed.

The Mounties checked the speed of the vehicle using radar. The motorcycle was travelling at 187 km/h, police say.

Officers stopped the motorcycle without incident and a 44-year-old driver was charged with stunting. The motorcycle was seized and towed from the scene.

A conviction for stunting brings a fine of $2,422.50.