Man dies after after being ejected from vehicle during crash in N.L.

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday.

RCMP say that at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 331 near the community of Rodger’s Cove, N.L.

Police found the driver and lone occupant, a 68-year-old man from Gander, N.L., had been ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation determined that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to conduct an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.