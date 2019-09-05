Man dies after after being ejected from vehicle during crash in N.L.
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday.
RCMP say that at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 331 near the community of Rodger’s Cove, N.L.
READ MORE: N.S. RCMP hoping to locate shotgun that fell off a truck
Police found the driver and lone occupant, a 68-year-old man from Gander, N.L., had been ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Police say their preliminary investigation determined that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
WATCH: 46-year-old Halifax man pleads guilty to manslaughter
An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to conduct an investigation into the cause of the collision.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.