N.S. RCMP hoping to locate shotgun that fell off a truck

A man has lost his Typhoon F-12 competition 12-gauge shotgun, after the weapon fell out of the back of his truck.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., on Aug. 31, police say a man placed his shotgun in a gun case, then placed it in the back of his pickup with a tonneau cover and closed the tailgate.

The man then left a shooting range on Old Guysborough Road, traveling towards Bedford.

Police said the man realized he must not have fully latched the tail gate, because he noticed it was down when he was near Bedford. He also realized the shotgun had fallen out.

The driver had a rear dash cam, according to authorities, which showed the gun case fell out of the back of the truck at the intersection of Pratt and Whitney Drive and Old Guysborough Road.

In the video, he could see the shotgun hit the ground near the curb. He immediately went back to the area, but the gun was gone.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 902 490-5020.