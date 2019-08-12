Police charge, suspend licence of 23-year-old driver for stunt driving

The Halifax District RCMP charged a driver for stunt driving on Highway 102 near Lower Sackville on Sunday.

Police said a traffic member noted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Radar was activated and the driver’s speed was noted to be 210 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone — 110 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The police officer stopped the vehicle, which was seized and towed, and the driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

