Saskatoon PPC nominee’s signs defaced with Swastikas

A Saskatoon People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate’s signs were defaced over the weekend.

Mark Friesen’s signs had words like “Nazi” and “homophobe” written on them.

The PPC’s Saskatoon-Grasswood candidate said two signs were given to him by a neighbour and three others were also defaced.

He said that he has no problems with debates over policy, the election campaign and trying to earn votes.

“And (voters will) have the ultimate decision and the ultimate choice in this matter. That’s where we need to be. But shutting down the debate and casting aspersions, heinous aspersions like this gets us nowhere,” Friesen said.

A Kelowna-area Liberal candidate had his signs defaced after his face was coloured with a marker following the release of Justin Trudeau’s blackface photos and video.

