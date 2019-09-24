‘Unfortunate, hurtful’ racist graffiti seen on Calgary Skyview candidate’s election signs

The campaign team for Calgary Skyview federal NDP candidate Gurinder Singh Gill is scrambling to take down a number of election signs around the city that were vandalized with racist slurs.

A photo of one of the signs — a large, orange square sign with Gill’s face and name — shared on social media showed black spray paint scrawled across the sign that read: “Go back MF….”

The vandalism was described as “horrible and disgusting” by Twitter user Serena-Rae Moar, who shared the image.

The vandalism was described as "horrible and disgusting" by Twitter user Serena-Rae Moar, who shared the image.

“It was unfortunate, hurtful but we’re on a positive campaign, so we’re not going to let that get to us,” Gill told Global News on Tuesday.

“We’re going to continue moving forward.”

Gill said he first learned of the defaced and damaged signs at about 7 a.m. on Monday after receiving several phone calls

“I think there were about six or seven [vandalized] signs in total,” he said.

“A couple have been taken down, left at home. Some were just knocked down, broken off the stands. Some had my face cut out and then some had some offensive language and slurs written on it.”

The damaged signs appeared in several locations, including Martindale, Westwinds and near 80 Avenue, Gill said. He said his team is focusing on taking them down as fast as possible.

While the vandalism — which Gill described as a hate crime in a Facebook post about the attack on his campaign — was hurtful, Gill said the signs have also sparked an outpouring of support.

“A lot of individuals have given positive… a lot support, a lot of loving messages that have been coming throughout the last couple of days. So it has been an overwhelming amount of support. It’s been awesome how everyone has come together,” Gill said.

The image of the spray-painted sign tweeted by Moar was retweeted more than 200 times by Tuesday afternoon, with dozens of Twitter users calling the actions racist and inappropriate.

“Not okay,” wrote Ryan Acheson. “No one should be treated this way.”

User hollywood L wrote: “Despite the diversity in my riding, it’s clear that the inclusion component still has a long way to go. What a shame.”

User Serena-Rae Moar also wrote on Twitter about systemic racism in Canada demanding immediate action from federal parties and world leaders.

Global News has reached out to Elections Canada and the Calgary Police Service for comment on the sign vandalism.

— With files from Lisa MacGregor, Global News