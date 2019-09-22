Canada election: Calgary Skyview

Residing in the northeast part of the city, Calgary Skyview includes the Calgary International Airport and neighbourhoods to the north and east of the airport. The riding came into effect for the 2015 federal election following the 2012 redistribution.

In the first election as a federal riding, 46 per cent of voters chose Darshan Kang, then of the Liberal Party, with the Conservative candidate getting 40 per cent of the vote.

Kang resigned from the federal Liberal caucus during a House of Commons investigation that eventually found he harassed a staffer.

Global News reached out to Kang’s camp to confirm if he was running for reelection. As of Aug. 30, Kang had not responded.

Incumbent

Darshan Kang, Independent

Candidates

Conservative Party: Jagdeep Sahota

Green Party: TBD

Liberal Party: Nirmala Naidoo

NDP: Gurinder Singh Gill

PPC: Harry Dhillon

CHP: Joseph Alexander

Population (2016 census data): 135,730