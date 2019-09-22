Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019

Canada election: Calgary Skyview

An Elections Canada map of the Calgary Skyview riding for the 2019 general election.

Residing in the northeast part of the city, Calgary Skyview includes the Calgary International Airport and neighbourhoods to the north and east of the airport. The riding came into effect for the 2015 federal election following the 2012 redistribution.

In the first election as a federal riding, 46 per cent of voters chose Darshan Kang, then of the Liberal Party, with the Conservative candidate getting 40 per cent of the vote.

Kang resigned from the federal Liberal caucus during a House of Commons investigation that eventually found he harassed a staffer.

Global News reached out to Kang’s camp to confirm if he was running for reelection. As of Aug. 30, Kang had not responded.

Incumbent
Darshan Kang, Independent

Candidates
Conservative Party: Jagdeep Sahota
Green Party: TBD
Liberal Party: Nirmala Naidoo
NDP: Gurinder Singh Gill
PPC: Harry Dhillon
CHP: Joseph Alexander

Population (2016 census data): 135,730

