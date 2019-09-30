Traffic
September 30, 2019 12:28 pm

Dual wheels fall off transport carrying 90,000 pounds of mulch on Hwy. 401: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A set of fear dual wheels fell off a transport truck hauling mulch on Hwy. 401 near Grafton on Monday morning.

No one was injured after a transport truck carrying mulch lost a rear set of dual wheels on Highway 401 on Monday morning.

Northumberland OPP responded to the scene just east of Grafton around 7 a.m. after the driver discovered a fire in the trailer, which was hauling 90,000 pounds of mulch. Police say the driver stopped near the County Road 25 overpass in Alnwick/Haldimand Township (about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg) and disconnected the cab from the trailer.

He then discovered a set of dual rear wheels was missing.

Police say the wheels likely fell off between Colborne and Toronto.

Firefighters from both Alnwick/Haldimand and Cramahe townships attended the scene to extinguish the fire. Part of the eastbound lane on-ramp was blocked off to remove the damaged trailer.

OPP are investigating and say charges may be pending.

