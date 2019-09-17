Tractor trailer catches fire outside Foodland in Madoc, Ont.

No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a tractor trailer in Madoc, Ont., early Tuesday afternoon.

According to Centre Hastings fire Chief Bob Branscombe, crews and Central Hastings OPP were called around 1 p.m. to the Foodland grocery store on Elgin Street, where they discovered the cab of a tractor trailer engulfed in flames.

Several witnesses said they heard large explosions.

The store is about 73 kilometres east of Peterborough just off Highway 7.

“The driver was outside the loading dock at Foodland when the cab caught fire,” Branscombe told Global News Peterborough.

No roads were closed as crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The grocery store was closed as a precaution. A sign sustained damage in the blaze.

Branscombe said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

