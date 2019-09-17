Canada
September 17, 2019 2:34 pm
Updated: September 17, 2019 2:57 pm

Tractor trailer catches fire outside Foodland in Madoc, Ont.

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A fire destroyed the cab of a tractor trailer parked outside Foodland in Madoc, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

Lisa Orlow/Special to Global News Peterborough
No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a tractor trailer in Madoc, Ont., early Tuesday afternoon.

According to Centre Hastings fire Chief Bob Branscombe, crews and Central Hastings OPP were called around 1 p.m. to the Foodland grocery store on Elgin Street, where they discovered the cab of a tractor trailer engulfed in flames.

Several witnesses said they heard large explosions.

The store is about 73 kilometres east of Peterborough just off Highway 7.

“The driver was outside the loading dock at Foodland when the cab caught fire,” Branscombe told Global News Peterborough.

No roads were closed as crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The grocery store was closed as a precaution. A sign sustained damage in the blaze.

Branscombe said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

