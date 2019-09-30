Parts of Saskatchewan remain under a snowfall warning

A snowfall warning remains in place on Monday for parts of Saskatchewan as a late September winter storm moves out of the province.

Environment Canada says snow will gradually taper off in a band stretching from Kindersley to Foam Lake.

Another two to five centimetres of snow is expected on Monday as the low-pressure system moves off to the east, with snowfall totals in those regions ranging from 10 to 20 centimetres.

The system moved into southwestern Saskatchewan on Saturday afternoon, with snow and strong northeast winds affecting areas west of Assiniboia and south of Swift Current, Environment Canada said.

Total accumulations in the hardest-hit areas are estimated to be between 20 and 40 centimetres, according to Environment Canada.

Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline is not recommending travel on all highways in the Swift Current and Maple Creek regions, including Highway 1 from the Albert border to Rush Lake.

Highways in the region are reported to have icy and slippery sections, with loose and drifting snow. Poor visibility is also being reported.

The latest road conditions can be found online at the Highway Hotline website.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for:

Humboldt — Wynyard — Wadena — Lanigan — Foam Lake

Kindersley — Rosetown — Biggar — Wilkie — Macklin

Outlook — Watrous — Hanley — Imperial — Dinsmore