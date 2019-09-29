Flights cancelled at Lethbridge Airport amid September snowstorm

A number of flights arriving at and departing from Lethbridge Airport were cancelled on Sunday as a late September snowstorm in the region intensified.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Environment Canada said a winter storm warning remained in effect in Lethbridge and surrounding areas.

“Heavy snowfall will continue over southwestern Alberta today,” the weather agency said on its website. “With a continued upslope flow, most regions will see significant amounts of snowfall.

“Total accumulations will approach 40 to 60 centimetres by Monday morning with extreme southwestern portions of Alberta possibly approaching 100 centimetres.”

Environment Canada said the snow should taper off on Monday as the storm moves towards Saskatchewan.

On its website, WestJet said three flights scheduled to leave Lethbridge for Calgary on Sunday were cancelled, as were three flights from Calgary to Lethbridge.

On Air Canada’s website, the company indicated its three Sunday flights from Lethbridge to Calgary were cancelled, as were two flights going from Calgary to Lethbridge. One Air Canada flight going from Calgary to Lethbridge on Sunday night was still listed as being “on time.”

Global News has reached out to media representatives for the Lethbridge Airport for more information on how weather is impacting the facility’s operations.

On Sunday, Environment Canada warned that “hazardous conditions” were expected in parts of southern Alberta because of the storm.

“Heavy wet snow may cause local power outage,” the weather agency said. “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve (because) rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Road closures are possible.”

On Saturday, police in Calgary warned drivers to be cautious after snowfall resulted in a number of crashes.

On Sunday, RCMP warned that they do not recommend travel on Highway 1 or other roads in southeastern Alberta.

“Due to blowing snow, visibility is down to approximately 100 metres,” police said. “Multiple collisions and vehicles in the ditch are attributed to the accumulating snow and ice on the highways and roads.”

