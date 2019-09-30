Sunday marked Calgary’s snowiest September day in history

For those Calgarians thinking the snow just would not stop on Sunday — you’re not wrong.

As the flakes continued to fall through the weekend, the city of Calgary accumulated a new snowfall record: the snowiest September day ever.

According to Environment Canada, 24.6 centimetres of snow fell as of midnight on Sunday — which is nearly two centimetres more than the previous record of 22.9 centimetres set on Sept. 19, 1895.

Combined with the rest of the weekend’s snow — 1.5 centimetres on Friday and 4.5 centimetres on Saturday — Calgary saw a grand total of 30.6 centimetres of the white stuff fall.

A snowfall warning was issued for the city of Calgary over the weekend, with Environment Canada forecasting anywhere between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow to fall by Monday afternoon. The warning was still in effect as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.

5:30am A winter wonderland in Calgary! Light snow and no wind added extra weight to our trees overnight. Currently sitting at 31 cms in west #yyc. @weathernetwork @CTVdavidspence @GlobalCalgary #abstorm pic.twitter.com/hl4l1nnAn7 — George K. (@Kolowrocki) September 30, 2019

Snowfall warnings also remained in effect for other parts of southwestern Alberta, and some parts of the province saw as much as 80 centimetres of snow fall by 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to social media and Environment Canada.

“This vigorous low pressure system interacted with terrain in the southwest to bring total snowfall amounts as high as 80 centimetres, and blowing snow and gusty westerly winds behind the low as it moves eastward,” the national weather agency said in an update Sunday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, Pekisko saw 54 centimetres by 4 p.m., Milk River saw 31 centimetres and as of 10 p.m. Sunday, 95 centimetres of snow had fallen in Waterton Lakes National Park.

04:15hrs Dead Mans flats #alberta. My measuring device is still sleeping so this is all you get right now. I’m guessing 35cm so far. #abstorm #yyc #Snowtember pic.twitter.com/m4uLAx7fBY — Adam Storms (@YYCstorms) September 30, 2019

There were a large number of crashes overnight. According to the Calgary Police Service, 220 collisions were reported between midnight and 5 a.m. on Monday.

Of those crashes, 23 resulted in injuries and 33 were hit-and-runs.

Ski resorts rejoicing

While some in the region might be grumbling about taking their snow brushes and shovels so soon, the dump of snow is a welcome sight for area ski hills.

Panorama said Sunday marked the earliest snow-making start in the hill’s history.

“Panorama Mountain Resort has started up their snow-making system nearly a month ahead of schedule as the storm to hit southeastern B.C. and southern Alberta over the weekend brought with it cold temperatures and the first significant snowfall of the season,” the resort said.

“The resort is taking full advantage of the early cold temperatures with snow-making underway on two of their main runs. Panorama has over 220 snow guns positioned across the mountain which will be utilized as snow-making reaches its peak in October and November.”

This is what we like waking up to 😍❄️ pic.twitter.com/K1sMCZdklv — Lake Louise Ski Resort & Summer Gondola (@SkiLouise) September 29, 2019