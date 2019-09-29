Up to 25 centimetres of snow accumulation expected in Calgary

A winter and snowfall warning continued in southern Alberta on Sunday, including Calgary and surrounding communities.

Environment Canada said 15-25 centimetres of snowfall accumulation was expected to hit the area by Monday afternoon.

“A Pacific weather system will continue to bring snow into southern Alberta today. The heavy snow will continue over the Calgary, Airdrie and Drumheller regions today,” Environment Canada’s website read Sunday morning.

With leaves still on most trees the snow will accumulate on the leaves and the weight can break branches. Remember #snowtember2014? Lessen the chances of having your trees damaged by shaking the snow off now. #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/PqqbkOf2ns — Paul Dunphy (@paul_dunphy) September 29, 2019

Drivers were being warned to adjust their driving habits for the road conditions, as poor conditions were expected on roads including Highway 1 and the QE2.

A jackknifed semi closed down a section of Highway 1 near Dead Man’s Flats on Sunday morning.

Environment Canada said heavy snow was also expected to impact sections of the Coronation region, particular the area around Hanna to Oyen, along Highway 9.

Calgary police said 20 crashes were reported between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday.

On its website, WestJet said three flights scheduled to leave Lethbridge for Calgary on Sunday were cancelled, as were three flights from Calgary to Lethbridge.

On Air Canada’s website, the company indicated its three Sunday flights from Lethbridge to Calgary were cancelled, as were two flights going from Calgary to Lethbridge. One Air Canada flight going from Calgary to Lethbridge on Sunday night was still listed as being “on time.”

For the latest information on weather alerts in Calgary and across Alberta, click here.