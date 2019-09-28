Calgary police urge drivers to be cautious after overnight snowfall results in crashes

Snow that had fallen overnight created difficult driving conditions for motorists in Calgary on Saturday morning.

According to police, 20 crashes were reported between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Several collisions occurred at various locations on Stoney Trail.

Police said bridge decks at the intersection of Stoney Trail by Deerfoot Trail north east were icy and they urged anyone who is planning to drive on Saturday to exercise caution.

No crash-related injuries had reported as of 11 a.m.

Calgary was under a special weather advisory on Saturday morning because of the winter-like conditions. On its website on Saturday, Environment Canada advised that “the first significant snowfall of the season will continue today and persist through Monday for the Foothills and much of southern Alberta.”

Watch below: (From Sept. 27, 2019) A blast of September snow is in the forecast for southern Alberta as a moisture-packed Colorado low mixes with cold Arctic air. Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizée explains.