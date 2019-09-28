Calgary Snowfall
September 28, 2019 1:01 pm
Updated: September 28, 2019 1:04 pm

Calgary police urge drivers to be cautious after overnight snowfall results in crashes

By Reporter  Global News

Snow that had fallen overnight created difficult driving condition for motorists in Calgary on Saturday morning.

Global News
A A

Snow that had fallen overnight created difficult driving conditions for motorists in Calgary on Saturday morning.

According to police, 20 crashes were reported between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Several collisions occurred at various locations on Stoney Trail.

Police said bridge decks at the intersection of Stoney Trail by Deerfoot Trail north east were icy and they urged anyone who is planning to drive on Saturday to exercise caution.

View photos in the gallery below.

CalgarySept28Crash3RESIZED

Snow that had fallen overnight created difficult driving condition for motorists in Calgary on Saturday morning.

Global News
CalgarySept28Crash2RESIZED

Snow that had fallen overnight created difficult driving condition for motorists in Calgary on Saturday morning.

Global News
CalgarySept28Crash1RESIZED

Snow that had fallen overnight created difficult driving condition for motorists in Calgary on Saturday morning.

Global News

No crash-related injuries had reported as of 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Winter storm, snowfall warnings issued for parts of southwestern Alberta

Calgary was under a special weather advisory on Saturday morning because of the winter-like conditions. On its website on Saturday, Environment Canada advised that “the first significant snowfall of the season will continue today and persist through Monday for the Foothills and much of southern Alberta.”

Watch below: (From Sept. 27, 2019) A blast of September snow is in the forecast for southern Alberta as a moisture-packed Colorado low mixes with cold Arctic air. Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizée explains.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta weather
Calgary Police Service
Calgary roads
Calgary Snowfall
Calgary Traffic
Calgary weather
Icy Roads
icy streets
Snow
Stoney Trail
Traffic
Weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.