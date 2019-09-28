More snow expected on B.C. interior mountain passes

Environment Canada has issued several warnings and statements for the B.C. southern interior.

There is a snowfall warning in effect for Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Fifteen to 20 centimeters of snow has already fallen, and it’s possible 40 more centimetres will fall by Sunday night.

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna, the Coquihalla highway from Hope to Merritt and Merritt to Kamloops and Highway 3, Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Between five and 10 centimetres has accumulated and two to five more centimetres are expected.

Other weather statements pertain to the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Between five and 10 centimetres has accumulated there as well, with an additional two to five expected