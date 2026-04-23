Spring snowstorm drops 10 cm of snow on Cranbrook, knocks out power

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Cranbrook residents thought they were done with shoveling snow, but Mother Nature had other ideas.

A spring snowstorm dropped about 20 centimetres of heavy, wet snow on the region on Thursday.

The heavy snow also brought down a tree, which hit some BC Hydro wires, briefly knocking out power for about 3,000 homes and businesses.

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The temperatures quickly warmed up throughout the day and the rapid snowmelt led to high creek levels, but no major flooding was reported.