Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Spring snowstorm drops 10 cm of snow on Cranbrook, knocks out power

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 6:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cranbrook gets 10 centimetres of snow'
Cranbrook gets 10 centimetres of snow
WATCH: Cranbrook residents had to get their winter tools back out of storage after a spring snowstorm dumped 10 cm of snow on the region.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Cranbrook residents thought they were done with shoveling snow, but Mother Nature had other ideas.

A spring snowstorm dropped about 20 centimetres of heavy, wet snow on the region on Thursday.

The heavy snow also brought down a tree, which hit some BC Hydro wires, briefly knocking out power for about 3,000 homes and businesses.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The temperatures quickly warmed up throughout the day and the rapid snowmelt led to high creek levels, but no major flooding was reported.

Click to play video: 'Spring storm rolls into Sask. bringing snow and rain'
Spring storm rolls into Sask. bringing snow and rain

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices