Spring snowstorm drops 10 cm of snow on Cranbrook, knocks out power

Cranbrook residents thought they were done with shoveling snow, but Mother Nature had other ideas.
A spring snowstorm dropped about 20 centimetres of heavy, wet snow on the region on Thursday.
The heavy snow also brought down a tree, which hit some BC Hydro wires, briefly knocking out power for about 3,000 homes and businesses.
Get breaking National news
The temperatures quickly warmed up throughout the day and the rapid snowmelt led to high creek levels, but no major flooding was reported.
Write a comment