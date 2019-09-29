University of Alberta vice-president resigns following controversial billboard

The vice-president of university relations at the University of Alberta has stepped down from her position amidst backlash over a billboard promoting potential benefits of climate change.

Jacqui Tam issued a statement late Sunday announcing her departure from the position.

“The research highlighted by the ad does not promote climate change as a benefit; nor was that the meaning intended by the ad,” Tam wrote in the statement.

The billboard, located on 178 Street in the west end, read “beefier barley,” with subheading saying, “Climate change will boost Alberta’s barley yield with less water, feeding more cattle.”

Students and staff with the University of Alberta have slammed the message saying it ignores the catastrophic damage climate change is having.

U of A political Science professor Laurie Adkin called the campaign “twisted” on Twitter.

According to the school, the ad was part of a larger “Truth Matters” advertising campaign that is meant to highlight University of Alberta research.

“…public response has made clear that the advertisement’s wording fails to communicate the meaning and complexity of the research, allowing for easy misinterpretation,” Tam’s statement explained.

University of Alberta President David Turpin said he first saw the billboard Thursday. He reacted to Tam’s resignation Sunday night.

“Jacqui Tam is a person of incredible integrity. She has taken full responsibility for the ad,” Turpin said.

He revealed that such advertisements are usually approved by the executive before they are published but that “for some reason” that did not happen in this case.

“It would not have been an ad that if I had seen, I would have put forward,” Turpin explained.

The university said it would pull the ad as soon as possible.