Peel police investigating possible kidnapping incident in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating a possible kidnapping of a young male in Brampton.

Officers said the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Larkspur Public School, near Sandalwood Parkway East and Bramalea Road.

According to investigators, the victim was walking southbound on the catwalk to the east of the school, then continued walking east towards Field Thistle Drive.

Video surveillance captured a silver Honda Civic driving along Larkspur Road that appeared to be following the victim, police said.

Officers said the vehicle then drove past the victim and made a U-turn, causing the car to mount the curb of the intersection.

Police said it was at this point that two of four males exited the car and grabbed the victim, throwing him into the trunk of the car.

The vehicle then proceeded to drive westbound on Larkspur Road, then southbound on Dandelion Road, police said, with the last visual image of the suspect vehicle showing it travelling south on Dandelion Road at Cordgrass Crescent.

Investigators said they believe two of the four suspects stayed in the vehicle while the other two grabbed the victim. They describe the two suspects as wearing dark clothing with a medium build, around five feet 10 inches tall and approximately 150 to 160 lbs.

Police describe the victim as being in his mid to late teens with dark hair. He was seen wearing a light green jacket, a blue hoodie, black pants and white shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of the victim or suspects or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.