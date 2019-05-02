Police trying to identify suspect after alleged child abduction attempt at Brampton daycare

Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction attempt at a Brampton daycare.

Police said in a statement Thursday afternoon that the suspect went to the daycare facility, located near Kennedy Road North and Bovaird Drive West, at around 4:50 p.m. on Monday.

Officers said the accused followed a delivery driver through two locked access doors and into the daycare.

When the suspect exited a washroom, he was asked for identification. Police said he told staff he was there to pick up a relative and that he left his identification in his vehicle.

Officers said staff called the child’s mother for confirmation. They said the man is unknown to her. The man was seen leaving less than 15 minutes after he entered the daycare. Officers said he went north on Kennedy Road North.

Investigators described the suspect as standing 5’9″, being in his late 20s, and having a medium build with black facial hair and a short, black afro.

He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, a black t-shirt with the word “PURE” and a bird in gold, a grey hooded sweater, a black jacket with a white heart emblem and light-coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453–2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.