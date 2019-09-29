Calgary Flames sign Rieder, Rinaldo to 1-year deals

The Calgary Flames have announced the team has signed forwards Tobias Rieder and Zac Rinaldo to one-year, two-way contracts.

Both deals are worth the NHL league minimum of $700,000.

Rieder, fresh off a pre-season victory against his former Edmonton Oilers squad in which he found the back of the net twice, joined the Flames earlier this summer on a professional tryout.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fall to Flames in pre-season finale

Rieder was looking to crack a spot on the Flames roster after finishing last season with no goals and 11 assists in 67 games with the Flames’ northern Alberta rivals last season.

The 26-year-old was originally drafted by the Oilers in the 2011 NHL draft. He has played 379 NHL games with Edmonton, the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings.

Rieder has a career total of 55 goals and 73 assists over his six NHL seasons.

Rinaldo, 29, also joined the Flames on a professional tryout, the first of his NHL career.

READ MORE: Matthew Tkachuk signs 3-year deal with Calgary Flames

The tough winger from Hamilton, Ont., has played in 51 NHL games, scoring 15 goals and 22 assists and also earning himself 719 penalty minutes.

Rinaldo has previously suited up for the Nashville Predators, Philidelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and the Arizona Coyotes.

He was drafted by the Flyers in the sixth round in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Last year, Rinaldo skated in 23 games for the Predators, scoring one goal and two assists with 20 penalty minutes.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Calgary Flames.