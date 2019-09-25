Matthew Tkachuk signs 3-year deal with Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have inked a deal with left-winger and fan-favourite Matthew Tkachuk.

The 21-year-old restricted free agent has signed a three-year deal with an average annual salary of $7 million.

He's only just getting started. pic.twitter.com/b9pkeqxCnm — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 25, 2019

Tkachuk has played for the Flames since the 2016-17 season.

In his 2018-19 campaign, he scored 34 goals, 43 assists and 77 points.

The Arizona native has amounted 71 goals and 103 assists for 174 points in 224 games in his career, becoming the youngest player in Flames franchise history to reach 100 career points early last season.

HE'S SIGNED! The #Flames have inked Matthew Tkachuk to a three-year deal with an AAV of $7 million. https://t.co/h9xtKmiDAN — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 25, 2019

Tkachuk’s new deal will make him the Flames’ highest-paid player moving forward, followed by Johnny Gaudreau, Mark Giordano and Sean Monahan.

The 2019-20 season officially kicks off on Oct. 3.

MATTHEW TKACHUK

BORN: Scottsdale, ARI DATE: December 11, 1997

HEIGHT: 6’2 ” WEIGHT: 200 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY – 1st round (6th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft