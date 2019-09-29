Woman critically injured, 4 others injured after 2 overnight shootings in Toronto

A woman in her 20s is in critical condition and four others are injured after two separate overnight shootings in Toronto.

Toronto police responded to the first incident shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday to the area of Antrim Cresent and Dundalk Drive in Scarborough.

Investigators said there were multiple reported gunshots, believed to be coming from a nearby park.

According to police, there was a large gathering in the park at the time. Police said three male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s currently no description of suspects for this incident, but police are looking for a possible silver vehicle leaving the scene.

A second shooting incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Portland Street and Wellington Street West, just northwest of Spadina Avenue and Front Street West.

Multiple shots were fired, police said, and people were seen running from the area.

Officers said a woman was found at the scene with critical injuries and rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

According to investigators, a short time after the incident, a male victim showed up to a different hospital, but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

There’s no word yet on suspects and both investigations remain ongoing.

