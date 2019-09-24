Man pronounced dead following daylight shooting in Etobicoke
Toronto police say a man has been pronounced dead following a daylight shooting in Etobicoke.
Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday to the area of Rathburn Road and The West Mall, just west of Highway 427.
According to investigators, the victim was found vital signs absent and with life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: 25-year-old man dead after shooting in Toronto’s east end
Police said there’s currently no word on any suspects or if this was a targeted incident.
The homicide squad has been notified and the investigation remains ongoing.
UPDATE – SHOOTING: @TPS22Div. Victim located, vital signs absent. Police investigating. @TPSHomicide has been contacted. #GO1840069 ^CdK
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 24, 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.