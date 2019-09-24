Crime
September 24, 2019 2:27 pm
Updated: September 24, 2019 3:06 pm

Man pronounced dead following daylight shooting in Etobicoke

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say a man is vital signs absent following a daylight shooting in Etobicoke.

Tom Hayes / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a man has been pronounced dead following a daylight shooting in Etobicoke.

Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday to the area of Rathburn Road and The West Mall, just west of Highway 427.

According to investigators, the victim was found vital signs absent and with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 25-year-old man dead after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Police said there’s currently no word on any suspects or if this was a targeted incident.

The homicide squad has been notified and the investigation remains ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Etobicoke
Etobicoke crime
Etobicoke shooting
Gun Violence
Ratherburn Rd and The West Mall
Toronto crime
Toronto Homicide
Toronto Police
Toronto police homicide
Toronto shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.