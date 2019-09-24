Man pronounced dead following daylight shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man has been pronounced dead following a daylight shooting in Etobicoke.

Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday to the area of Rathburn Road and The West Mall, just west of Highway 427.

According to investigators, the victim was found vital signs absent and with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 25-year-old man dead after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Police said there’s currently no word on any suspects or if this was a targeted incident.

The homicide squad has been notified and the investigation remains ongoing.