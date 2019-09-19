Man in critical condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end, police say

Toronto police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in the city’s east end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue, east of McCowan Road, just before 10 p.m.

Police said in an update on social media that paramedics were working on trying to save the victim’s life, noting the man’s injuries were “very serious.”

As of Thursday night, officers didn’t release a suspect description.

More to come.

SHOOTING:

Middlefield Rd + McNicoll Av

– Officers have located the victim

– Suffering from very serious injuries

– Medics working on him

– Scene will be closed

