Crime
September 19, 2019 10:29 pm

Man in critical condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end, police say

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 10 p.m.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in the city’s east end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue, east of McCowan Road, just before 10 p.m.

READ MORE: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

Police said in an update on social media that paramedics were working on trying to save the victim’s life, noting the man’s injuries were “very serious.”

As of Thursday night, officers didn’t release a suspect description.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Middlefield and McNicoll shooting
Toronto crime
Toronto gun violence
Toronto Homicide
Toronto Murder
Toronto shooting
Toronto shootings

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.