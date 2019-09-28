Toronto Homicide
September 28, 2019 7:28 pm
Updated: September 28, 2019 7:31 pm

Man dead after shooting in northwest Toronto home

By Digital Video Journalist  Global News

Officers responded to a call Saturday reporting a man had been shot inside a house at Rockford Road and Sunnycrest Road, a Toronto police spokesperson told Global News.

Andrew Collins/Global News
A A

A man is dead after a shooting inside a home in northwest Toronto.

On Saturday at 5:17 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a man had been shot inside a house at Rockford Road and Sunnycrest Road, near Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue, a Toronto police spokesperson told Global News.

Police initially said the man had life-threatening injuries, but a subsequent update said he had died of his injuries.

The homicide unit has been called to the scene to investigate, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dufferin and Steeles
Gun Crime
Shooting
Toronto
Toronto Homicide
Toronto Police
toronto police service
Toronto shooting
TPS

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.