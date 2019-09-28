Man dead after shooting in northwest Toronto home
A man is dead after a shooting inside a home in northwest Toronto.
On Saturday at 5:17 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a man had been shot inside a house at Rockford Road and Sunnycrest Road, near Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue, a Toronto police spokesperson told Global News.
Police initially said the man had life-threatening injuries, but a subsequent update said he had died of his injuries.
Shooting update:
– the male victim has succumbed to his injuries and has been pronounced deceased.
– Our homicide team has been called to the scene
– no further details on the victim or his identity
– no suspect info at this time#GO1871264^adc
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 28, 2019
The homicide unit has been called to the scene to investigate, police said.
No suspect information has been released.
