Man dead after shooting in northwest Toronto home

A man is dead after a shooting inside a home in northwest Toronto.

On Saturday at 5:17 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a man had been shot inside a house at Rockford Road and Sunnycrest Road, near Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue, a Toronto police spokesperson told Global News.

Police initially said the man had life-threatening injuries, but a subsequent update said he had died of his injuries.

Shooting update:

– the male victim has succumbed to his injuries and has been pronounced deceased.

– Our homicide team has been called to the scene

– no further details on the victim or his identity

– no suspect info at this time#GO1871264^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 28, 2019

The homicide unit has been called to the scene to investigate, police said.

No suspect information has been released.