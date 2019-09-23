Homicide investigating death at Scarborough apartment building
Toronto police say homicide detectives are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a 15th floor apartment in Scarborough Sunday night.
Police said officers were called to Kennedy Road and Antrim Court, just south of Highway 401, at 11:06 p.m.
Investigators said a man in his 50’s was pronounced dead in the apartment building and that officers are treating the death as a murder based on evidence from the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the death or the victim’s identity have not yet been released.
