Homicide investigating death at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say homicide detectives are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a 15th floor apartment in Scarborough Sunday night.

Police said officers were called to Kennedy Road and Antrim Court, just south of Highway 401, at 11:06 p.m.

Investigators said a man in his 50’s was pronounced dead in the apartment building and that officers are treating the death as a murder based on evidence from the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the death or the victim’s identity have not yet been released.

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 23, 2019