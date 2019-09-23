Crime
September 23, 2019 6:23 am
Updated: September 23, 2019 6:35 am

Homicide investigating death at Scarborough apartment building

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A photo from the scene where homicide is investigating a man's death.

Priya Sam / Global News
Toronto police say homicide detectives are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a 15th floor apartment in Scarborough Sunday night.

Police said officers were called to Kennedy Road and Antrim Court, just south of Highway 401, at 11:06 p.m.

Investigators said a man in his 50’s was pronounced dead in the apartment building and that officers are treating the death as a murder based on evidence from the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the death or the victim’s identity have not yet been released.

