Downtown Winnipeg weekend construction closes streets to traffic

Downtown construction could pull the brake on your weekend plans.

Three streets will either have some lanes closed to traffic or be closed completely through Saturday until Sunday evening due to construction, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

Only one lane is open on southbound Memorial Boulevard between Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue. The street is closed completely between St. Mary Avenue and York Avenue.

Westbound St. Mary Avenue between Vaughan and Memorial Boulevard is completely closed to traffic.

Northbound Osborne Street between York Avenue and St. Mary Avenue will be reduced to one lane throughout most of the weekend. The city warns it will be closed for two to four hours Sunday.

