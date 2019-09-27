Pembina underpass reopens ahead of schedule, under budget

Renovations to the Pembina Highway Underpass opened Friday, coming in eight weeks ahead of schedule.

The newly widened and reconstructed underpass is aimed at improving safety, traffic flow and travel times.

Check it out, Winnipeg! Traffic flowing free on Pembina Highway under the Jubilee Overpass! Sidewalks and bike paths are in, too! pic.twitter.com/svJVsCAr1M — Global Winnipeg (@globalwinnipeg) September 27, 2019

The city said Friday that constructed wrapped early and is expected to completed at $46 million under its estimated $580 million budget.

The cost savings are as a result of refining the final design and a competitive bidding process, they said.

The underpass project is part of the larger Southwest Transitway development – a high-speed roadway for buses that will complete a link from the city’s downtown to its southwest area.

Mayor Brian Bowman called the upgrade a major improvement for the underpass users – vehicular or otherwise.

“With a third northbound lane added, dedicated pedestrian and cycle corridors on both sides of the underpass, and improved land drainage, these upgrades will keep Winnipeggers moving for many, many years into the future,” he said.

Initially budgeted at $580 million, the Southwest Transitway & the newly open Pembina Highway Underpass Project is expected to be completed 8 weeks ahead of schedule, and is now $159 million UNDER budget. — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) September 27, 2019

Bus service on the Southwest Transit way is expected to begin in spring 2020.

