Police release image of suspect vehicle after gunshots fired at Brampton townhouses

Peel police have released an image of a suspect vehicle after at least a dozen gunshots struck two Brampton townhomes.

Police said around 12 a.m. Friday, officers received a report of “loud bangs” in the Balmoral Drive area and a resident later found a bullet hole in their home.

Officers found 17 shell casings and 12 bullets that had struck the back of the home as well as a neighbouring property, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said they are searching for four males who were wearing dark clothing and hoodies and were armed with multiple handguns.

Officials said they were seen leaving the area in a newer model indigo blue Dodge Caravan.

On Saturday, police released an image of a suspect vehicle in the hope that someone would recognize it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

