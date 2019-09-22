Brampton man and woman charged in drug and firearms bust

A man and woman from Brampton are facing charges after police found a large amount of cocaine and three firearms in a house.

On Saturday, police carried out a search warrant on a home in the area of Williams Parkway and Kennedy Road in Brampton and say they found cocaine with a street value estimated at approximately $23,000.

Police say they also found a handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun and a revolver.

A man and woman, both 33 and from Brampton, were arrested and charged with offences related to firearm possession and drug trafficking, police say.

Both suspects appeared in a Brampton court on Sunday.

Anyone with information related to the matter is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

