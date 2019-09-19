Neighbours shocked by death of 58-year-old Brampton woman, husband facing murder charge

On a quiet street near Highway 410 and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton, crime tape still surrounds the home where 58-year-old Lucja Wojtalski and her husband 64-year-old Antoni Wojtalski have lived since 2004.

The next door neighbour, Zaib Rahib, said he is devastated after learning her neighbour, who she called “Lucy,” is dead.

“I was praying that she lived and she survived this attack, but unfortunately her life ended so sadly,” she said.

Peel Regional Police have yet to identify Lucja as the victim of an alleged domestic attack, but court documents obtained by Global News identify Antoni as the accused.

Originally charged with attempted murder, police said the charges are expected to be upgraded after Lucja succumbed to blunt force injuries she sustained during an attack in her home on Monday afternoon.

It was just after 4:30 p.m. when police said they got a call came from inside the home on Checkerberry Crescent with regards to a disturbance. When they arrived, they found the female resident suffering from life threatening injuries. Her husband was placed under arrest for attempted murder. On Wednesday at around 8:30 a.m., the victim succumbed to her injuries.

Zafar Iqbal lives just a few doors down and told Global News he saw a man being led away by police.

“The guy was kind of pulled out of the house and taken into custody. The lady was brought on the stretcher,” he said.

“They actually had sheets all around her because probably they didn’t want people to see here. They took her in the ambulance.”

Neighbours said Antoni, who was known as “Toni,” worked as a truck driver and was often away. But they said the couple, who had two grown children, seemed happy. A neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said she saw Antoni the day before the incident and added he seemed off.

“I came out of the house and my husband was talking with Toni, I went up to him and said, “How are you doing? How’s your wife?” and he said, ‘She’s not doing well,” the neighbour recalled.

“But he had this look about him — I can’t put my finger on it.”

Antoni appeared in Brampton court on Brampton and was remanded into custody. This is Peel Region’s 20th homicide of 2019.