Brampton man charged with attempted murder after wife taken to hospital in critical condition: police

Peel Regional Police say a 64-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman, who was identified by officers as the accused’s wife, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a home in the Checkerberry Crescent and Serenity Lane area, near Highway 410 and Bovaird Drive East, just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

It’s unclear what type of injuries the woman sustained, but the spokesperson said Peel Paramedics took the woman to hospital in critical condition.

Police said a man, who hasn’t been identified, was taken into custody a short time later.

Officers said no other suspects were being sought in connection with the incident.

Incident is contained to a residence

Incident is contained to a residence

There are no outstanding suspects

Victims husband 64 yrs old has been arrested for attempt murder

Victims condition remains unchanged is now being transported to a trauma centre