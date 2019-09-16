Crime
September 16, 2019 9:49 pm

Brampton man charged with attempted murder after wife taken to hospital in critical condition: police

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police say emergency crews were called to the home before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

John Hanley / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say a 64-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman, who was identified by officers as the accused’s wife, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a home in the Checkerberry Crescent and Serenity Lane area, near Highway 410 and Bovaird Drive East, just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

It’s unclear what type of injuries the woman sustained, but the spokesperson said Peel Paramedics took the woman to hospital in critical condition.

Police said a man, who hasn’t been identified, was taken into custody a short time later.

Officers said no other suspects were being sought in connection with the incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Brampton Crime
Crime
Domestic Violence
Peel Paramedics
peel regional police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.