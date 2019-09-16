Brampton man charged with attempted murder after wife taken to hospital in critical condition: police
Peel Regional Police say a 64-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman, who was identified by officers as the accused’s wife, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a home in the Checkerberry Crescent and Serenity Lane area, near Highway 410 and Bovaird Drive East, just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
It’s unclear what type of injuries the woman sustained, but the spokesperson said Peel Paramedics took the woman to hospital in critical condition.
Police said a man, who hasn’t been identified, was taken into custody a short time later.
Officers said no other suspects were being sought in connection with the incident.
Update:
Incident is contained to a residence
There are no outstanding suspects
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 16, 2019
Update:
Victims husband 64 yrs old has been arrested for attempt murder
Victims condition remains unchanged is now being transported to a trauma centre
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 16, 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.